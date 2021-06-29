West Memphis offers free colon cancer screening kits to first responders

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis in partnership with Cologaurd is giving away colon cancer screening kits to first responders.

This comes on the heels of the death of one of their own, West Memphis Fire Chief Dennis Brewer, who died of colon cancer in 2020.

The city says West Memphis doctor, Dr. Shakeb Jashmi partnered with Exact Science Corp (makers of Cologaurd) to create the industry’s first of its kind at-home colon cancer screening kit.

The kit was created with hopes to detect the disease early and give the opportunity to prevent colon cancer.

