Your First Alert to increasing rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front to our west will make a move east beginning tomorrow and will exit the area Friday. This will keep rain in the forecast through the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with a light south wind and highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light south wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be cloudy early in the day with scattered showers during the morning hours and then clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs again near 90.

