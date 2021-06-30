4 injured in overnight shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are in the hospital after three overnight shootings in Memphis.

The first happened on Kensett Drive in Frayser. Firefighters rushed two people to the hospital. Both are now listed as non-critical.

It is unclear what led to the shooting but it appears someone was shot in a car.

Memphis police say the suspects fled the scene in a white 4-door sedan with no hub cap or tint.

At 1:14 am, officers responded to a shooting at 3447 Kensett. Two male victims were located. Both were xported to ROH in critical condition. Both are now non-critical.

The suspects fled the scene in a 4-door white sedan with no hub caps and no tint. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 30, 2021

Also overnight, one person was shot in a Westwood neighborhood.

This happened on Deerskin Drive around 2 .m. Wednesday morning.

No word on a suspect.

A fourth victim was injured in a shooting on Winchester Road just before midnight.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a crash. Officers found the man near Cookie Cove where he was later taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

If you have any information regarding these cases, you can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

On 6/29 at 11:57 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 5959 Winchester. The shooting victim was later located at 3205 Cookie Cv. The victim refused medical attention but was later xported by private vehicle.

The shooting stemmed from a crash at 5959 Winchester. No arrests yet. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.