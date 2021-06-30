4 injured in overnight shootings in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are in the hospital after three overnight shootings in Memphis.
The first happened on Kensett Drive in Frayser. Firefighters rushed two people to the hospital. Both are now listed as non-critical.
It is unclear what led to the shooting but it appears someone was shot in a car.
Memphis police say the suspects fled the scene in a white 4-door sedan with no hub cap or tint.
Also overnight, one person was shot in a Westwood neighborhood.
This happened on Deerskin Drive around 2 .m. Wednesday morning.
No word on a suspect.
A fourth victim was injured in a shooting on Winchester Road just before midnight.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a crash. Officers found the man near Cookie Cove where he was later taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
If you have any information regarding these cases, you can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.