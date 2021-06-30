Arkansas reports ‘sicker and younger’ COVID-19 patients, Mid-South seeing growing delta cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is starting to see a surge in delta variant COVID-19 cases. The CDC has put both Mississippi and Arkansas on a list of five states where the delta variant could have the worst impact.

An increase in cases in surrounding areas could mean a strain on hospital beds in Memphis.

Nearly 100 percent of the delta cases infecting mid-southerners are among unvaccinated people.

In Arkansas, where they are reporting a surge in hospitalizations and possible third wave of COVID cases, doctors said patients are trending sicker and younger.

“We’ve had to reestablish our surge plan and reopen surge beds,” University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said.

A surge in hospitalizations is starting to hit the Mid-South, something other nearby states, like Missouri, are already dealing with. Patterson said it’s happening because of a convergence of two things- low vaccination numbers and the spread of the highly contagious delta strain of COVID-19.

Patterson expects delta cases to make up at least half the COVID-19 cases in the state in the next week or two.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial expects Memphis to see the effects of any uptick in the region.

“We’re very much in the cross hairs in whatever problems we do see,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “They will likely funnel to us in terms of the healthcare system.”

According to the latest numbers from the Arkansas Health Department, there have been 60 delta cases reported in the state. Mississippi is reporting 78.

In Mississippi, health leaders say 80 percent of the delta cases are in Jackson Metro area. There has been one case reported in DeSoto County.

Shelby County is reporting 36 delta cases alone. However, the Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 27 cases. That number is likely to increase once the report is updated which only happens every two weeks. When asked about the cases unaccounted for in the current report the Tennessee Department of Health said:

“Some metro health departments that operate independently from the state, such as the Shelby County Health Department, have been proactive in their own sequencing of COVID-19 cases. While the state health department does do sequencing there is often a lag in confirmed results reported from the field back to the state’s central office. The state only reports confirmed variant cases and not probable cases. That said, we update our Critical Indicators Report every two weeks. The next report should be consistent with new cases reported out of Shelby County as we are aware there is a cluster of Delta variant cases in that area.”

All states are seeing younger patients, a group with lower vaccination rates.

“We have a couple delta patients in the ICU, younger people,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

“We are seeing outbreaks of the delta variant among elementary age school kids, high school aged school kids,” Dr. Paul Byers with the Mississippi Department of Health said.

“We’ve had patients in their 20s require heart and lung bypass,” Patterson said.

Medical and government officials continue to say the best protection is the vaccine. In Crittenden County, 25 percent of the population is vaccinated and the supply is plenty.

“You walk in Walmart COVID vaccines available, you walk in Walgreens COVID vaccines available, your local pharmacies,” West Memphis Emergency Management Director DeWayne Rose said.

Doctors in West Memphis are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients, but the Arkansas Department of Health does not have a count of how many delta cases have been reported in Crittenden County.

In a statement the Department said:

“The time it takes to receive the sequence of a test specimen to determine if it is a variant of concern is about three weeks. For that reason, it is not possible to state whether or not a variant is currently spreading in a county in real time. Because the Delta variant spreads extremely fast, we believe it is likely circulating in all counties of Arkansas at this point in time even though we haven’t yet been able to verify it by a positive sample sequence, so community leaders should assume that the Delta variant is likely circulating in their communities.”

