Bartlett family charged with child’s starvation death appears in court

Brandon Gray's Mother Terra Wells appears in court. Wells faces felony charges for his death.
By Camille Connor
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members of a teen found starved to death appeared in criminal court Wednesday morning.

The seven family members face charges for the death of 14-year-old Brandon Gray. Each charge was read in criminal court as the defendants appeared before a judge.

Charges include aggravated child abuse, which is a felony that carries eight to 30 years in prison. They are also charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, which carries a sentence of life in prison.

Brandon was found dead on the living room floor of a home on Skylight Drive in 2020. One of the adults facing criminal charges is his mother, Terra Wells.

All are being held on a $250,000 bond.

Some of the defendants have yet to hire lawyers. Melvin Wells has been appointed a public defender.

In all, 10 children lived in the home in Bartlett. Brandon and his 12-year-old sister were forced to sleep in the garage. Investigators say the teen boy was 60 pounds when he was found, and his sister was also malnourished with patterned bruising on her body.

All of the children who lived in the home are now in foster care.

The defendants’ next court date is July 28.

