City of Memphis announces project to resurface 13 city parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thirteen parks and playgrounds across Memphis are getting some special attention.

Tuesday morning, Mayor Jim Strickland and other city leaders launched the Accelerate Memphis parks resurfacing project.

A portion of the project’s $200 million will be used to resurface one park in each city council district. Strickland said this part of the project gives the city’s parks an unprecedented amount of funding compared to the city parks’ annual budget.

“From Smoky City to Orange Mound, Raleigh to Whitehaven, Klondike to South Memphis, every Memphian will see and feel the impact,” said Strickland.

The remaining $75 million will go toward neighborhood improvement and revitalizing city-wide assets. Work is expected to begin in the next couple of weeks. WMC reached out to the city parks department for a list of the 13 parks but have not yet heard back.

