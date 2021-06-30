City Watch Alert issued for missing elderly woman
Have you seen Sarah Stephenson?
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding a missing 87-year-old woman who has a history of wandering off.
Investigators say Sarah Stephenson was last seen around 10:30 Tuesday night driving her SUV near Stage Road and McCulley Street.
She’s in a gold 2003 Ford Explorer with Tennessee plates 393LBW.
If you see her please call Memphis Police Department at 901-528-2677 and help her get home safely.
