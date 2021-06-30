Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

City Watch Alert issued for missing elderly woman

Have you seen Sarah Stephenson?
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding a missing 87-year-old woman who has a history of wandering off.

Investigators say Sarah Stephenson was last seen around 10:30 Tuesday night driving her SUV near Stage Road and McCulley Street.

She’s in a gold 2003 Ford Explorer with Tennessee plates 393LBW.

If you see her please call Memphis Police Department at 901-528-2677 and help her get home safely.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
Antonio Marshall
Off-duty MPD officer charged in fatal crash
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
I-40 Bridge Tour
TDOT gives tour of I-40 Bridge; reopening in sight

Latest News

Fallen members of MPD and SCSO honored with special memorial
Fallen members of MPD and SCSO honored with special memorial
City of Memphis announces project to resurface 13 city parks
City of Memphis announces project to resurface 13 city parks
City of Memphis announces project to resurface 13 city parks
City of Memphis announces project to resurface 13 city parks
Memphis mayor focusing on gun violence as permitless carry law goes into effect
Memphis mayor focusing on gun violence as permitless carry law goes into effect