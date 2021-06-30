A cold front on its way to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated to scattered showers and storms this afternoon and early evening. Additional showers and thunderstorms will move in Thursday through the early morning hours Friday as a cold front moves into the Mid-South. Some strong storms will be possible during the afternoon Thursday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The best chance for rain will be on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Thursday morning will be dry, but rain will become widespread late in the day and will continue through early Friday. Rain will be east of the area by Friday afternoon, so it will be dry for Friday night fireworks. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Thursday and mid 80s Friday.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry and sunny with no rain. The evenings will also be dry for fireworks shows. It will feel slightly cooler and less humid behind the cold front, so temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb back to 90 degrees at the start of next week, but humidity will remain low until Tuesday.

Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is watching two disturbances for potential development.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.