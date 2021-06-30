Deputy, driver in stable condition after traffic stop in Memphis ends in gunfire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A traffic stop ended in gunfire, sending a Shelby County deputy and the driver to the hospital.

More than three hours after the incident, the scene was still active. Earlier Tuesday, it was a large scene of onlookers, some waiting to get to their homes or leave their places of work.

Everyone involved in the shooting is expected to be ok.

Tuesday evening, the multi-gang unit, which was made up of MPD and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop in the area of Flowering Peach and Mendenhall when something went terribly wrong.

“Yes ma’am. I was working at the time and getting off work and seen the police and seen someone chasing after somebody. So, I was already in the area and stopped and seen the police cars and undercovers and next thing you know, I look up and there was a guy on the ground,” said Damion Davidson.

Davidson said he was pumping gas across the street when all the commotion occurred.

According to the sheriff’s office, once the deputy got out of his vehicle to approach the suspect, the suspect hit the deputy with his car and the officer fired his weapon several times, hitting the suspect twice.

Davidson said he could see the officer from his vantage point.

Moving a little bit. Not too much. It was a horrific scene,” he said.

Both the deputy and the driver were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A swarm of law enforcement officers and deputies arrived shortly after the shooting.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner said traffic stops are one of the most dangerous tasks law enforcement does on a daily basis.

Davison said unfortunately, scenes like this are all too common in his neighborhood.

This is gang land over here. This gang land, you know,” Davidson said.

Both the suspect and deputy are listed in stable condition.

