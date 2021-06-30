Driver hits SCSO deputy during traffic stop; deputy fires shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s multi-agency gang unit was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers were initiating a traffic stop on Flowering Peach Dr. off Mendenhall Road. During the stop, the driver hit the deputy and the deputy shot at the driver.

The deputy and the suspect were transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

