Germantown announces new minor street speed limit

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a new designated speed limit on all minor streets in a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

This resolution became effective immediately after the vote and allows the speed limit on all minor streets in residential neighborhoods to be lowered to 25 mph.

“I am very pleased with our Board’s support to reduce speed limits within minor streets in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo. “Our City takes great pride in public safety, this is another example of looking out for our families, children, cyclists, runners and walkers throughout Germantown,” Palazzolo added.

Speed limits were established in 1986 at 35 mph but could be adjusted based on engineering or traffic investigations.

Deputy Police Chief Rodney Bight says that they have received many complaints from the community about speeding in these areas and respond with directed enforcement that may or may not be long lasting.

“An engineering related change normally results in a more permanent solution and we certainly hope that is the case; however, we will continue to have focused patrols to address any non-compliant drivers,” added Deputy Chief Bright.

