Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Germantown announces new minor street speed limit

The posted speed limit is 25 MPH on Canter Drive and Meadowlark Road.
The posted speed limit is 25 MPH on Canter Drive and Meadowlark Road.(WDBJ7)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a new designated speed limit on all minor streets in a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

This resolution became effective immediately after the vote and allows the speed limit on all minor streets in residential neighborhoods to be lowered to 25 mph.

“I am very pleased with our Board’s support to reduce speed limits within minor streets in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo. “Our City takes great pride in public safety, this is another example of looking out for our families, children, cyclists, runners and walkers throughout Germantown,” Palazzolo added.

Speed limits were established in 1986 at 35 mph but could be adjusted based on engineering or traffic investigations.

Deputy Police Chief Rodney Bight says that they have received many complaints from the community about speeding in these areas and respond with directed enforcement that may or may not be long lasting.

“An engineering related change normally results in a more permanent solution and we certainly hope that is the case; however, we will continue to have focused patrols to address any non-compliant drivers,” added Deputy Chief Bright.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
Antonio Marshall
Off-duty MPD officer charged in fatal crash
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Traffic delayed on I-55 northbound in Hernando following vehicle crash
I-40 Bridge
TDOT suspends 4th of July construction
Multi-vehicle crash blocks eastbound lanes on I-40
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek