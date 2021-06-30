Grand opening held for Memphian Hotel in midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A big celebration took place in midtown Memphis Tuesday.

The official grand opening was held for the Memphian Hotel.

The ribbon was cut on the Cooper Street hotel that boasts a bohemian style stay for locals and out-of-town guests. The hotel offers 106 rooms and suites, two full-service restaurants, meeting and gathering spaces, and more.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.