Grand opening held for Memphian Hotel in midtown Memphis((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A big celebration took place in midtown Memphis Tuesday.

The official grand opening was held for the Memphian Hotel.

The ribbon was cut on the Cooper Street hotel that boasts a bohemian style stay for locals and out-of-town guests. The hotel offers 106 rooms and suites, two full-service restaurants, meeting and gathering spaces, and more.

