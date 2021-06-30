Advertise with WMC
MATA transit vehicles to operate at full capacity

By Amber Strong
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will return to operating at full capacity, the transportation company announced Wednesday.

Beginning Thursday, July 1, all fixed-route, paratransit vehicles, and Trolley car services will run its normal schedules.

Face masks are still required inside MATA facilities, boarding areas, and on-board transit vehicles.

Capacity restrictions were put in place in 2020 due to COVID-19 and efforts to limit transmission.

MATA will continue to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) by ensuring daily fleet and bus shelter cleanings.

