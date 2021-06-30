Advertise with WMC
MBI investigating home invasion, shooting involving Hernando police officer

MBI investigating home invasion, shooting involving Hernando police officer
By Parker King
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is taking the lead after a late morning shooting took place as Hernando police responded to a home invasion call.

The home invasion took place in the Dogwood Hollow subdivision in North Hernando.

The person who owns the property said one person was taken into custody. The neighbor said he heard a single gunshot around 11:30 a.m. and shortly after saw police in his and his neighbor’s yards. He came out to see what had happened.

“I looked over at the ditch that runs across my property, and I saw somebody ducking, running. It was a girl. I thought it was a guy, so I said ‘there he is.’ These two ran down and tackled her. She was trying to crawl into my ditch pipe. They pulled her out. She was fighting like crazy,” said David Blackwell.

Blackwell said this is the first time something like this has happened in his six years living on Broady Road.

As of now, MBI is not commenting on the investigation, but should we get those updates, we’ll have them on our website.

