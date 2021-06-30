Memphis releases recovery guide for women and minority-owned businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis released a pandemic recovery resource guide for women and minority businesses Tuesday.

The city’s Office of Business Diversity and Compliance Director Joann Massey and her team of 14 produced the two-hour video, with supporting documents, to share hundreds of millions of dollars in contracting opportunities so women and minorities can join the bidding process.

Massey says the city has become a local and national model for how supplier diversity and equity and inclusion strategy development is done well.

The guide features top Memphis government, and business and community leaders sharing insights and advice on maneuvering government contracting through a compilation of videos from the city’s virtual 2021 “We Mean Business Symposium,” sponsored by FedEx.

“The entire city of Memphis staff underwent a cosmic shift in priorities and focus. These efforts have reaped the benefits of a 21 percent overall participation spend last fiscal year. This is progress, but there’s still more work to be done,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland about the city’s spending with minority and women businesses, which was at 12 percent when he took office.

The video and documents map out Shelby County Schools construction projects open for diversity and inclusion, 14 Downtown Memphis Commission contracts, five major capital MATA projects, and upcoming Memphis Shelby County Airport Authority contracts. The city also announced bids open for fire services, parks and neighborhoods, public works, engineering, police, engineering, general services, human resources, housing, and community development. The guide also shares resources to help small businesses maneuver government contracts, including The Competitive Bidder’s Prep Accelerator.

Among the business leaders sharing advice to help small businesses get back on their feet is Carolyn Hardy of Chism Hardy Investments.

“I think one of the things that they have to understand is their own strengths and weaknesses, what do they do well? We all do some things well. We also do some things not as well,” said Hardy.

She shared several insights from her new book, Step Out: Bold Moves for Business Growth, which has secrets to her success as a multi-million-dollar business owner.

The theme of the guide is “In the Game,” so it was fitting to have Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway close out the video.

“Over the last year, many business owners have faced challenging times, but I do know that the pandemic was only a minor setback for a major comeback. So, now I’m here today to ask you to move your feet like a basketball pivot, and get back in the game,” said Hardaway.

The first step to participating in these government contracts is to click here to apply to become a certified Small Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise. The City of Memphis Office of Business Diversity and Compliance also offers free small business assistance.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.