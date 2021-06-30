National Hurricane Center issues first forecast for soon-to-be Tropical Storm Elsa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing forecasts for what is expected to be the next formed tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

For now, what was known as Invest 97L has now been given the title Potential Tropical Cyclone Five. This means that there is enough confidence that this area of interest will become Tropical Storm Elsa.

The system is expected to become a tropical storm before reaching the Lesser Antilles and tropical storm conditions are possible beginning Friday in portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands.

Heavy rainfall will move quickly across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados, on Friday. Isolated flash flooding and mudslides are possible.

There is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts in portions of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba, the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas through early next week, although the forecast is more uncertain than usual since the system does not have a well-defined center. Interests in these areas should monitor the system’s progress and updates to the forecast.

Interests in Florida should monitor updates to the forecast for this system as it’s too soon to determine what, if any, impacts could occur there next week given the uncertainty in the long-range forecast.

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

2021 Atlantic Hurricane Names (WMC)

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app (for Apple or Android) also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.