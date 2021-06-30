Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Off-duty Memphis officer charged in fatal crash to undergo mental health assessment

Antonio Marshall
Antonio Marshall
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Memphis police officer accused of hitting and killing two people with his car appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Investigators say 19-year-old Travis Parham and his 42-year-old uncle Wallace Morris were both killed in the crash that happened on Walnut Grove near Timber Creek Drive Friday.

They were pulling out onto Walnut Grove when investigators say Marshall hit their car so hard it split into two pieces. The speed limit on that road is 45 miles an hour. Marshall was going 114.

Marshall is facing charges for vehicular homicide.

A judge released Marshall under his own recognizance. He is now ordered to report to VA for mental health assessment.

He is also ordered to not have any contact with the family of the victims.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
Antonio Marshall
Off-duty MPD officer charged in fatal crash
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
I-40 Bridge Tour
TDOT gives tour of I-40 Bridge; reopening in sight

Latest News

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (11 AM CT Wednesday)
Tracking the tropics: 80% chance system develops in Atlantic
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 30
Shelby County Health Department reports 25 new cases
City Watch Alert for Sarah Stephenson
City Watch Alert for missing elderly woman canceled
Graceland
Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest to kick off Elvis Week