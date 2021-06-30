Off-duty Memphis officer charged in fatal crash to undergo mental health assessment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Memphis police officer accused of hitting and killing two people with his car appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Investigators say 19-year-old Travis Parham and his 42-year-old uncle Wallace Morris were both killed in the crash that happened on Walnut Grove near Timber Creek Drive Friday.

They were pulling out onto Walnut Grove when investigators say Marshall hit their car so hard it split into two pieces. The speed limit on that road is 45 miles an hour. Marshall was going 114.

Marshall is facing charges for vehicular homicide.

A judge released Marshall under his own recognizance. He is now ordered to report to VA for mental health assessment.

He is also ordered to not have any contact with the family of the victims.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.