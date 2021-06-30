Only 1 Grizzly with chance at Olympics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Summer Olympic Games coming up later this month, folks are wondering which Memphis Grizzlies players will represent their countries in Tokyo.

The answer is yet to be written.

Point Guard Ja Morant, Memphis’ top player, was not invited. Morant is a particularly strange omission. Just completing his second season, the former Rookie of the Year is one of the NBA’s most electric young players.

He’s already top-level at his position and has the tools to improve rapidly, even by the summer.

Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke are not on the Canadian National Team, which leaves one player with a chance to go for the gold -- Center Jonas Valanciunas is playing for his national team, Lithuania.

But, they still have to qualify for the Olympics and are at the tournament right now to see if they can make it.

The Tokyo Summer Olympic Games begin July 23rd. You can see them right here on NBC and WMC Action News 5.

