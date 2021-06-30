Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Only 1 Grizzly with chance at Olympics

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Summer Olympic Games coming up later this month, folks are wondering which Memphis Grizzlies players will represent their countries in Tokyo. 

The answer is yet to be written.

Point Guard Ja Morant, Memphis’ top player, was not invited. Morant is a particularly strange omission. Just completing his second season, the former Rookie of the Year is one of the NBA’s most electric young players.

He’s already top-level at his position and has the tools to improve rapidly, even by the summer. 

Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke are not on the Canadian National Team, which leaves one player with a chance to go for the gold -- Center Jonas Valanciunas is playing for his national team, Lithuania.

But, they still have to qualify for the Olympics and are at the tournament right now to see if they can make it.

The Tokyo Summer Olympic Games begin July 23rd. You can see them right here on NBC and WMC Action News 5.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
Antonio Marshall
Off-duty MPD officer charged in fatal crash
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
I-40 Bridge Tour
TDOT gives tour of I-40 Bridge; reopening in sight

Latest News

Penny to stay in Memphis, Tigers hire Larry Brown as assistant coach
Penny Hardaway (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Penny Hardaway to stay in Memphis after named candidate for Orlando Magic head coach
Expansion to college football playoff could help Memphis
NCAA closes in on NIL bill for college athletes
Penny Hardaway talking about his plans for Memphis basketball. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Magic search for head coach continues with Hardaway in mind