Penny Hardaway to stay in Memphis after named candidate for Orlando Magic head coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway announced he’s staying in Memphis.

After being considered a front runner for the Orlando Magic head coaching job, Hardaway said Tuesday that he’s staying in Memphis.

He took to Instagram and said one day in the future he would love to coach in the NBA and it would be great if it were for the Orlando Magic. However, Hardaway said he’s working hard as he can to bring his players to the national championship and doesn’t want his fans and supporters to think he’s going anywhere.

Hardaway is entering his fourth season as the Tigers head coach.

