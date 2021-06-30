Advertise with WMC
Penny to stay in Memphis, Tigers hire Larry Brown as assistant coach

(WITN)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All the talk about Penny Hardaway leaving the Memphis Tigers for the NBA can be put to bed.

As a matter of fact, he’s is hiring his own assistants for the upcoming college basketball season, including one of the biggest names in the game.   

What had been rumored for weeks is now a reality. Hall of Famer Larry Brown is joining Hardaway’s staff as an assistant. Hardaway making the announcement on social media.

Brown is the only coach ever to win both collegiate and NBA titles. 

Now 81, his knowledge of the game is unsurpassed, and what Hardaway says he’s needed and wanted since he first took the job at his alma mater four years ago. 

Brown does come with NCAA baggage, having gotten several programs on NCAA probation, the latest SMU in 2016.

24/7 Sports reports theUniversity of Memphis and Hardaway did their due diligence in vetting Brown before making the hire. An official announcement is expected soon.

