Rain chances increasing today and tomorrow

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and clear this morning, but clouds will increase over the next few hours. There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Although it won’t be a wash-out, you should plan to see a passing downpour. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to 90 degrees this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s tonight. Rain will likely end around sunset, but it will remain cloudy overnight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The best chance for rain will be on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Thursday morning will be dry, but rain will become widespread late in the day and will continue through early Friday. Rain will be east of the area by Friday afternoon, so it will be dry for Friday night fireworks. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Thursday and mid 80s Friday.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry and sunny with no rain. The evenings will also be dry for fireworks shows. It will feel slightly cooler and less humid behind the cold front, so temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb back to 90 degrees at the start of next week, but humidity will remain low until Tuesday.

