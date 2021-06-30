Advertise with WMC
SCSO identifies suspect involved in traffic stop shooting

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the man responsible for hitting a deputy during a traffic stop that resulted in gunfire Tuesday evening.

SCSO says 32-year-old Demetrius Davis is charged with first-degree attempted murder, felony evading, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence.

The multi-gang unit, made up of the Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop in the area of Flowering Peach and Mendenhall when the incident occurred, according to SCSO.

Once the deputy got out of his vehicle to approach the suspect, the suspect reportedly hit the deputy with his car and the officer fired his weapon several times, hitting the suspect twice.

As of Tuesday, both Davis and the deputy are in stable condition.

SCSO says this is an ongoing investigation.

