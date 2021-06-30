Advertise with WMC
Slow moving front brings more rain to the Mid-South ahead of the holiday weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front to our north will begin slowly drifting south tonight through Friday keeping clouds and rain in the area ahead of the holiday weekend. That will be followed by a period of sunshine, mild temperatures, and low humidity.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light south wind, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with a west wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a light northwest wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy morning with a few showers then clearing during the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

