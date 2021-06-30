Advertise with WMC
St. Jude giveaway winners visit new dream home

By Tucker Robbins
Jun. 30, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner John Pfeiffer and his wife Karen visited their new home on Wednesday.

The four bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom home is worth $475,000, and the Pfeiffers says it is an absolute dream.

“It is a dream house. It absolutely is... I look forward to understanding more about all of it,” John and Karen Pfeiffer said.

The giveaway was a fundraise and raised 1.6 million dollars for the children’s research hospital.

