St. Jude giveaway winners visit new dream home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner John Pfeiffer and his wife Karen visited their new home on Wednesday.

The four bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom home is worth $475,000, and the Pfeiffers says it is an absolute dream.

“It is a dream house. It absolutely is... I look forward to understanding more about all of it,” John and Karen Pfeiffer said.

The giveaway was a fundraise and raised 1.6 million dollars for the children’s research hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.