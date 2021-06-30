Advertise with WMC
Supreme Court extends CDC eviction moratorium

By Amber Strong
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions currently in place.

But in West Tennessee, evictions will continue.

Tuesday the court rejected a plea by landlords to end the CDC moratorium on evicting tenants who aren’t paying rent during the pandemic.

Last week, the Biden administration extended the moratorium until the end of July.

According to a Memphis attorney, this Supreme Court ruling does not have any impacts due to a West Tennessee federal judge striking down the CDC moratorium in early 2021.

