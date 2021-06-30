Tipton Co. parents charged with child abuse after 6-week-old sustains injuries

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The parents of a six-week-old baby in Tipton County are accused of child abuse.

Rylie Mabe and Chelsea Burchett were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, a local physician requested that deputies check the welfare of the baby whom he had seen Monday regarding an injury. The doctor was concerned that the parents would not adhere to his advice to seek medical attention for the baby at a hospital.

When deputies went to the home on Tate Road in Drummonds, they observed the injury and requested an ambulance at the scene. The baby was transported by ambulance to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for further treatment.

The investigation revealed that the infant originally needed further medical care and his parents failed to seek further aid as instructed by the doctor. Detectives also learned from hospital staff that the infant has multiple bone factures and head injuries as a result of Mabe and Burchett’s neglect and/or abuse.

Mabe and Burchett are being held without bond in the Tipton County Correctional Facility. They are scheduled to appear in General Sessions court Tuesday, July 27.

