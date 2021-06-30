Advertise with WMC
Traffic delayed on I-55 northbound in Hernando following vehicle crash

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss (WMC) - Traffic is delayed on I-55 following a vehicle crash in Hernando Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened past Highway 304 near the E. Commerce Street exit (Exit 280).

Drivers should expect delays along northbound lanes with the left lane blocked. Injuries have not been confirmed.

Drivers are urged to use caution while in the area.

