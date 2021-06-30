Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest to kick off Elvis Week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Week 2021 is on the horizon and organizers say the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest will be the leading event.
This year’s contest will be switched up a bit due to COVID-19 cancellations and postponements. Elvis Week organizers say tribute artists who finished as one of the top five finalists during the final round of the competition since 2010 will get an exclusive invitation to compete in this year’s semifinal round.
Contestants who qualified in preliminary events in 2020 before COVID-19 cancelations and five additional 2021 preliminary contestants will also have their shot to compete.
The confirmed semifinalists competing include:
- Bruno Nesci | 2020 Semifinalist representing the Tweed Tribute to Elvis Festival
- Riley Jenkins | 2020 Semifinalist representing the Elvis FANtasy Festival
- Toki Toyokazu | 2020 Semifinalist representing the Parkes Elvis Festival
- Andy King | 2020 Semifinalist representing the Lone Star Elvis Festival
- Cliff Wright | 2020 Semifinalist representing the King of Las Vegas Virtual Elvis Festival
- Radney Pennington | representing the 2021 Lone Star Elvis Festival
- Alex Mitchell | representing the 2021 Tupelo Elvis Festival
- Brendon Chase | representing 2021 Cooly Rocks On
The past top 5 finalists who received an invite to compete and have accepted are:
- Al Joslin
- Nick Perkins
- Travis Powell
- Matt Cordell
- Michael Chambliss
- Cote Deonath
- Patrick Dunn
- Ryan Pelton
- Jake Slater
- Ted Torres
- Diogo Light
The 2021 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal Round will take place on August 11 and the Final Round on August 12, where the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist of 2021 will be crowned.
Elvis Week will take place at August 11-17.
For a complete line-up of all Elvis Week shows, events and activities, go to Elvis Week 2021. You can also visit ElvisWeek.com for a list of Elvis tribute artist packages and tickets.
Organizers say all guests, times, prices and details are subject to change.
