Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

University of Memphis maximizes on student athlete program

Tuition fees could soon be slashed for some out-of-state students looking to enroll at...
Tuition fees could soon be slashed for some out-of-state students looking to enroll at University of Memphis.
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis aims to provide student athletes with better opportunities in and after college with their new program Maxium U.

The university’s program will proved student-athletes with the resources and education needed to get the most out of their brands through name, image and likeness.

This opportunity will be provided for all student athletes and includes access to classes and seminars to help students understand the potential possibilities during and after their education.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
Antonio Marshall
Off-duty MPD officer charged in fatal crash
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
I-40 Bridge Tour
TDOT gives tour of I-40 Bridge; reopening in sight

Latest News

UofM launches ‘MaximUM’ program for student athletes
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Joy Redmond and Telisa Franklin
Interview with Telisa Franklin of WAVN 104 The Trend
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI arrests Jackson man wanted for shooting federal agent