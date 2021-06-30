University of Memphis maximizes on student athlete program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis aims to provide student athletes with better opportunities in and after college with their new program Maxium U.

The university’s program will proved student-athletes with the resources and education needed to get the most out of their brands through name, image and likeness.

This opportunity will be provided for all student athletes and includes access to classes and seminars to help students understand the potential possibilities during and after their education.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.