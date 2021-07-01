2 residential fires reported by Fire Administration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two structures caught fire in Memphis Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Both structures were vacant and there were not casualties or injuries.

A one story home on Pope Street caught fire on July 1 around 12:53 a.m. and was brought under control around 1:20 a.m.

According to the report, the fire was intentionally set in the bedroom, but the scene is still under investigation.

The second was a two story apartment on Tarry Park Drive that caught fire on June 30 around 7:53 a.m. and was brought under control around 8:14 a.m.

The fire was caused by an A/C unit that malfunctioned in the hallway closet, and the apartment did not have a working smoke detector.

