4th of July Events happening this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a year without any spark the celebrations are back!

“It’s so exciting to comeback with a full 4th of July celebration this year,” External Affairs Director for Memphis River Parks George Abbott said.

This Sunday the annual 4th of July Riverfront Celebration at Mud Island Park will be taking place.

Fourth of July Fireworks are BACK! 🎆🎉 Make plans to #cometotheriver & watch the Annual Independence Day Spectacular hosted by Memphis River Parks! ⁠Starting at 2pm, enjoy live music, roller skating, food trucks⁠, kayaking leading up to the Fireworks Finale pic.twitter.com/wq5GH3Owvt — Memphis River Parks Partnership (@MemRiverParks) June 23, 2021

“We have live music, we have a Stax vs Motown DJ battle right here in front of the Memphis sign, we’re going to have kayak rentals, games, food trucks,” Abbott said.

Abbott says families and friends can gather from 2 -10 p.m. and the night will end with a fireworks show; something that didn’t happen last year due to COVID-19.

“I mean we’ve been doing events for the past couple of months but I think that this is really going to feel like a coming out party for all of the city,” Abbott said.

Abbott says there will also be free actives happening at the River Garden Park downtown.

If you plan on driving be aware that Riverside Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Monday from Georgia Avenue. to Jefferson.

If you can’t make it downtown Germantown, Collierville, Bartlett, Southaven and Oxford have all announced 4th of July celebrations throughout the weekend.

Things kick off Friday at the Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center in Bartlett.

Followed by an event in H.W. Cox Park in Collierville Saturday.

On Sunday the 4th there will be events at Municipal Park in Germantown, the BankPlus Amphitheater in Southaven, and at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mississippi.

