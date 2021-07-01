Advertise with WMC
Best Life: Surprising habits that could be damaging your teeth

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - You brush, floss, get your twice-a-year cleanings and avoid sweets. But Ivanhoe has some surprising ways you could be causing damage to your teeth.

We’ve all heard this before...

“We should all brush a minimum of twice a day, in the morning and the evening, if not an additional one or two times during the course of the day,” stated orthodontist Lawrence Hier, DDS, MS.

But with all the brushing, flossing and rinsing we do to protect our teeth, one culprit behind tooth damage could be your toothbrush. Dentists estimate ten to 20 percent of people have damaged their teeth or gums as a result of overbrushing.

“We always advise people to use soft toothbrushes and that’s mainly because of gum tissue. We don’t want people to brush too hard and cause a recession of gum tissue,” continued Hier.

Brushing too hard or using the wrong toothbrush can also cause tooth sensitivity and wear down your enamel.

Another thing that can damage your teeth is overeating. Eating large meals can cause gastroesophageal reflux and the built-up acid can lead to tooth erosion.

Too much alcohol causes dehydration and dry mouth leading to tooth decay and oral infections.

Also, gummy vitamins may be a great way to get kids to take their vitamins, but most are made with citric acid and sugar, which can eat away tooth enamel.

Dentists say tooth enamel is the strongest substance in the human body but chewing ice can cause serious damage. It wears down tooth enamel, destroys braces and retainers, chips or cracks teeth, and even damages your dental fillings.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; and Roque Correa, Editor.

