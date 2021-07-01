Advertise with WMC
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater

ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - A 12-year-old boy was burned to death in Coldwater, MS, on Sunday night.

Tate County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) says a fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in a the shop behind a home.

TSCO says responders found 12-year-old boy severely burned and he was rushed to the Le Bonheur burn unit. He did not survive his injuries.

According to TSCO the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

