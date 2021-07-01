City Watch Alert: Mother, toddler reported missing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding a missing mom and her toddler.

Police say Jennifer Evans and her 2-year-old daughter Christina were last seen Saturday afternoon.

Jennifer is a 36-year-old Black woman last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white, blue and green pants with a headscarf. She has dark hair, brown eyes, weighs about 178 pounds and is 5′9″.

Christina is described as a Black female last seen wearing a yellow and white dress. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to be in a white 2007 Honda Accord.

Call Memphis police at 901-545-2677 if you know where they could be.

