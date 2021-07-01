Fathers club marches for family unity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mr. Dads Fathers Club will host their annual Father’s March on July 3 this weekend.

The club plans to march for peace and unity in the community while recognizing fathers and positive male role models in the community and bringing families together against gun violence.

The march will be happening during the club’s event at Ogden Park where there will be food, music, raffles, COVID-19 vaccines and more.

