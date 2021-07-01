Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Former police officer suing MPD on claims of harassment and discrimination

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(WTOC)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Police Officer Davin Clemons claims he was being harassed and discriminated against because of his sexual orientation and has filed suit against the city and the police department.

According to the complaint filed, Clemons served as an officer for the police department from 2002 to 2020. During his time he served as a TACT officer for the department and was the department’s LGBTQ liaison and claims he was targeted by a superior, creating a hostile work environment for him.

The lawsuit also states that a Memphis police officer circulated a video of Clemons’s engagement to his husband with various homophobic comments meant to mock them.

Clemons has previously sued the department over similar claims of harassment based on his sexual orientation in 2017.

After his 18 year career, Clemons resigned in November of 2020 due to an intolerable work environment.

According to the lawsuit, Clemons will only work as a reserve officer for Memphis police and is seeking back pay and $300,000 in damages along with other damages.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Antonio Marshall
Off-duty MPD officer charged in fatal crash
Delta variant cases rapidly increasing in Mississippi
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’

Latest News

St. Jude winner visits home
St. Jude giveaway winners visit new dream home
Permitless carry takes effect Thursday in Tennessee as mixed reaction continues
Permitless carry begins tomorrow in TN
Tipton Co. parents charged with child abuse after 6-week-old sustains injuries
Tipton Co. parents charged with child abuse after 6-week-old sustains injuries
invisible histories project
PRIDE: Non-Profit Invisible Histories Project Looks to Capture and Share LGBTQ Stories From Years Past in Mississippi