Former police officer suing MPD on claims of harassment and discrimination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Police Officer Davin Clemons claims he was being harassed and discriminated against because of his sexual orientation and has filed suit against the city and the police department.

According to the complaint filed, Clemons served as an officer for the police department from 2002 to 2020. During his time he served as a TACT officer for the department and was the department’s LGBTQ liaison and claims he was targeted by a superior, creating a hostile work environment for him.

The lawsuit also states that a Memphis police officer circulated a video of Clemons’s engagement to his husband with various homophobic comments meant to mock them.

Clemons has previously sued the department over similar claims of harassment based on his sexual orientation in 2017.

After his 18 year career, Clemons resigned in November of 2020 due to an intolerable work environment.

According to the lawsuit, Clemons will only work as a reserve officer for Memphis police and is seeking back pay and $300,000 in damages along with other damages.

