Graceland to hosts a weekend of July 4th events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland will be celebrating the holiday this weekend with several special events and parties.

Bill Cherry, 2009 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner, will return to the Soundstage at Graceland for a performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

On Sunday, Graceland will be celebrating July 4 with the Great American Sunday Gospel Brunch that will be held at the Guest House at Graceland Resort at 11 a.m. with performances by the Cummings Street Worship Team.

That evening, there will be music and stories of Elvis and Graceland beginning at 7 p.m. and followed by the fourth Elvis-themed firework spectacular set to Elvis music.

Tickets are required for the Bill Cherry Show and Gospel Brunch.

Free admission includes parking at Graceland’s main parking lot and access into Elvis Presley Memphis Ticket Plaza.

