Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Graceland to hosts a weekend of July 4th events

(Source: Guest House at Graceland)
(Source: Guest House at Graceland)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland will be celebrating the holiday this weekend with several special events and parties.

Bill Cherry, 2009 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner, will return to the Soundstage at Graceland for a performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

On Sunday, Graceland will be celebrating July 4 with the Great American Sunday Gospel Brunch that will be held at the Guest House at Graceland Resort at 11 a.m. with performances by the Cummings Street Worship Team.

That evening, there will be music and stories of Elvis and Graceland beginning at 7 p.m. and followed by the fourth Elvis-themed firework spectacular set to Elvis music.

Tickets are required for the Bill Cherry Show and Gospel Brunch.

Free admission includes parking at Graceland’s main parking lot and access into Elvis Presley Memphis Ticket Plaza.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Memphis police officer in critical condition after dragged by vehicle
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’
Demetrius Davis, 32, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, felony evading, being a...
SCSO identifies suspect involved in traffic stop shooting
Over 30 new laws take effect in Tennessee today

Latest News

Interview with new NCRM President Dr. Russell Wigginton
Interview with new National Civil Rights Museum president
Dr. Russell Wigginton named new NCRM president
National Civil Rights Museum names new president
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
City Watch Alert: Mother, toddler reported missing in Memphis
invisible histories project
PRIDE: Non-Profit Invisible Histories Project Looks to Capture and Share LGBTQ Stories From Years Past in Mississippi