Heavy rain arrives with a cold front today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is dry right now, but showers will be possible in areas north of I-40 over the next few hours. Scattered showers and storms will be likely this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Most of the area will get up to an inch of rain. No severe weather is expected with this system. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and lows will dip into the lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 70%. High: 88 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 70%. Low: 72 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Drizzle and mist will be possible early Friday morning, but rain will be east of the area by Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Friday. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s with a clear sky on Friday night.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry and sunny with no rain. The evenings will also be pleasant for fireworks shows. It will feel slightly cooler and less humid behind the cold front, so temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb back to around 90 degrees at the start of next week, but humidity will remain low until Tuesday. A few scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as the remnants of a tropical system pass to our east.

