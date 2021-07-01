Advertise with WMC
I40 Bridge is set for phase 2 repairs

I-40 Bridge Tour
I-40 Bridge Tour(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The structural engineering team is continuing to install new materials to the bridge around the clock.

TDOT gave media a tour of the repairs and progress being made on Monday.

They say all of the materials that are necessary for phase 2 are onsite as analysis of the preliminary weld test results continues.

The team is prioritizing worker and public safety and any issues they find during repairs could affect the bridge’s opening date.

