Law enforcement taking extra steps for holiday weekend safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mid-south is buzzing ahead of the fourth of July weekend as many are excited to get into some fun plans with family and friends.

But police warn this is not a time to put your guard down.

Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to tackle safety this weekend. This is the first big Fourth of July celebration since the pandemic and law enforcement agencies in Memphis and Shelby County are working together to make sure residents and spectators stay safe.

“The commanders from our North Main station and the commanders from our special ops division and our traffic division have put together a very robust safety plan for downtown Memphis for both Saturday and Sunday,” said Deputy Chief Don Crowe with the Memphis Police Department.

There are events taking place all weekend, with the big fireworks show in Memphis happening Sunday night. Crowe wants to remind residents that fireworks are illegal in the city of Memphis.

“I know how tempting it is to set off fireworks, but again, please do not. They are illegal,” Crowe said. “Please do not shoot guns as a means of celebration. Please do not because every bullet that leaves a barrel lands somewhere and we do not want anyone hurt over the Independence Day weekend. Safety, safety, safety.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will have troopers monitoring state roadways and ask that people follow basic traffic laws to keep everyone safe.

Law enforcement officials also ask that you plan ahead to ensure your Fourth of July is a safe one.

