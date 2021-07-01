Advertise with WMC
Mayor Lee Harris reflects on 50 days under 100 COVID-19 cases

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 49 new cases across the county Thursday morning.

Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting over 50 days with less than 100 new cases. Shelby County is working towards its new goal of 100 days under 100 new cases.

Mayor Lee Harris gave a reflection on hitting the milestone of 50 days under 100 new cases on June 21.

“As I reflect on this time, I could not be prouder of what this county has accomplished, the resolve that we’ve seen from our community, and the willingness of Shelby County residents to step up and do what they could to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Harris said.

Harris gave remarks about how the community banded together in a unified effort to help their community in a way that was unimaginable a year and a half ago.

“Strangers began leaving food boxes and care packages on the porches of seniors in need. Neighbors began to create caravans so they could celebrate the graduations, accomplishments and the home-goings of their friends and their loved ones. Families used video tools to remain together while staying physically apart,” said Harris

Harris also said that the community should not let up as they push on for another 50 days to hit their 100 day goal on August 10.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 26 as of Thursday.

There are currently 423 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop most days.

Shelby County has had 99,875 cases and 1,689 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 690,899 vaccines have been administered with 388,318 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate last week. The most recent data for the week ending June 19 shows a 2.5 percent test positivity rate -- down from 6.1 percent a month earlier and the previous week at 2.7 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

