Memphis International Airport braces for 4th of July travelers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands are taking to the spacious skies this Independence Day weekend.

Memphis International Airport is expecting 41,000 to come though checkpoints.

“We’re really seeing a lot of travel driven by leisure travel, a lot of people are going on vacations,” said Glen Thomas, the Public Information Officer for Memphis International Airport.

The holiday weekend follows an increase in travel that the airport saw throughout the month of June. While it is a sign of normalcy, passenger numbers are not quite back to where they were before.

“We’re still down 14% compared to the same period in 2019,” said Thomas.

Memphis International is still above the national average, which is 24 percent.

The Transportation Security Administration held a press conference at the airport Thursday morning to remind travelers of prohibited items, such as firearms.

So far this year, TSA has discovered 24 firearms, and 22 were loaded.

Travelers also have a tendency to forget about smaller prohibited items in their carry-on bags.

“The most common thing that we see in TSA check points besides oversized liquids are blades, pocket knives and things like that,” said Mark Howell, a Regional TSA spokesman.

Aerosols and lighters are also prohibited in carry-on bags.

Passengers are given options on how to get rid of their prohibited items.

“It could be checking it in,” said Howell, “A bag it could be taking to a car if they parked here at the airport. If somebody brought them here to the airport, they can hand the item off to them. We don’t ever confiscate things but if you do decide to abandon something at the airport you cannot get it back.”

Travelers are encouraged to check their bags instead of carrying them on.

“If you have the opportunity to check a bag, we ask you to do so. It’s going to get you through the checkpoint a bit quicker,” said Howell.

While many cities and states have lifted mask mandates, a federal law requiring masks in airports is still in effect.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.