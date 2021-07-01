Advertise with WMC
Memphis police officer in critical condition after dragged by car while serving a subpoena

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is in critical condition after being dragged by a car while serving a subpoena Wednesday afternoon.

Cop cars lined Alma in North Memphis Wednesday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, one of their officers arrived in the 700 block of Alma just before 1:30 p.m. to serve a subpoena to an unidentified individual.

“They were coming to serve my sister some papers to go to court on her ex-boyfriend,” said Lashonda Green.

Green claimed to be the sister of the person at the center of the investigation.

According to police, once officers spotted the subpoena recipient, the individual walked past the officers and got into the driver’s seat of a 2010 Ford Fusion where another person was already inside on the passenger side with the door open. Police say when an officer tried to serve the subpoena through the passenger door, the driver backed up and struck the officer and a patrol car.

