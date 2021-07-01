Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

The Mississippi Supreme Court will not hold a rehearing on Initiative 65

The Norvell family of Flora, Miss., from right, Seleigh Norvell, Ophelia, Norvell, 2, and Ethan...
The Norvell family of Flora, Miss., from right, Seleigh Norvell, Ophelia, Norvell, 2, and Ethan Norvell, listen to speakers protesting the Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020, at a rally in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has decided not to hold a rehearing on Initiative 65, an initiate they overturned in May. The decision not to rehear was made Thursday.

Paperwork was filed in June which challenged the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Initiative 65, a medical marijuana initiative which was widely supported by state voters last November.

Kelly Jacobs, who was behind the Mississippi Early Voting Ballot Initiative, explained that the motion requested a rehearing argued that the court was legislating from the bench.

Dr. David Allen, who joined the filing, stated at the time that, “We believe the Secretary of State was correct when he approved [Initiative] 65 for the vote and that, regardless, even if errors were made, once the people vote for it then no law is superior to that.”

Secretary of State Michael Watson has gone on the record saying he will not challenge the Supreme Court’s decision on Initiative 65.

Governor Tate Reeves, who said that he was both “interested and intrigued” by the Court’s decision, said that he will not call a special session regarding Initiative 65 without lawmakers being on the same page.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot near I-240 and Hwy. 385 in Memphis
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
Over 30 new laws take effect in Tennessee today
Death investigation on Bellevue
Memphis police block South Memphis roadway amid death investigation
LaShun Jenkins charged with aggravated assault on officers
Woman accused of hitting, dragging MPD officer with vehicle identified

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Official Track of Hurricane Elsa from the National Hurricane Center (as of 9 AM CT Friday)
Elsa becomes first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
Christopher Jones charged in MATA bus shooting
Suspect charged in MATA bus shooting in Midtown
MHP steps up patrols ahead of Fourth of July holiday weekend
police lights
1 in critical condition after vehicle flips over in crash