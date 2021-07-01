National Civil Rights Museum names new president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum announced its new president Monday after a five-month nationwide search.

NCRM named Dr. Russell Wigginton as the museum’s new president and his first day on the job is August 1.

Museum officials say he has 29 years of experience in education, philanthropy, executive management, program development, strategic planning and partnership building making him the top candidate for the job.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as the President of the National Civil Rights Museum,” said Wigginton. “During this critical time in our nation, the Museum’s physical place and all that it represents plays a vital role in understanding our nation’s history in the areas of civil and human rights--and how that impacts our nation today. I welcome the opportunity to work with a committed staff to challenge and inspire us all to seek justice and equality for everyone.”

Wigginton also has Memphis ties after working at Rhodes College as a history professor and senior-level administrator for 23 years.

Read more on Wigginton at www.civilrightsmuseum.org.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.