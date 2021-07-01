Advertise with WMC
NHTSA unveils new, easy-to-use auto recall search tool

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush-hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush-hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Searching for a vehicle recall just got a little more user-friendly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday unveiled a new online dashboard for vehicle owners, car shoppers, or anyone else to search its massive database for automobile recalls going back 50 years.

The new interface allows users to sort and filter data, search by keyword and export data in a variety of formats.

It also displays data in easy-to-read charts and graphs.

The dashboard will be updated daily.

The automobile safety data has always been available to the public, but users previously had to download large files.

