Over 30 new laws take effect in Tennessee today

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of new laws are taking effect Thursday in the volunteer state.

The new laws taking effect today range from ones having to do with child endangerment to new gun laws.

There’s a new law that classifies firing a gun from a vehicle as reckless endangerment. Shooting a gun from inside a vehicle is now a Class C felony.

The controversial permitless carry law is also set to go into effect making Tennessee the 19th state to allow citizens to carry a handgun without a permit or training.

The penalty for drag racing is also increasing. Anyone charged with drag racing could face a Class A misdemeanor -- and spend up to 11 months in jail.

Legislators passed multiple bathroom bills.

In Schools, if a transgender student uses a multi-person bathroom or locker room, it must align with their sex at birth.

And businesses and government facilities must post a sign if they allow transgender people to use multi-person bathrooms based on their gender identity.

One of the child protection laws going into effect is Evelyn’s law. It requires parents in Tennessee to report missing children to law enforcement within 24 hours, or they could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor. The law is named after Evelyn Boswell, a 15-month-old from Sullivan County that was found dead after an AMBER Alert was issued months after she initially went missing.

