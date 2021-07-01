A slow moving front brings rain tonight followed by great weather for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front just north of the Mid-South will slowly drift south through the area tonight allowing more rain to fall. Cooler, drier air will begin filtering in behind the front tomorrow afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with a light west wind and lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and a few showers followed by a gradually clearing sky during the afternoon with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. July 4th will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

