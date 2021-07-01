Advertise with WMC
Suspect charged in Hernando shooting involving police officer

Tonya Berryman charged in Hernando officer-involved shooting
Tonya Berryman charged in Hernando officer-involved shooting(Hernando Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hernando Police Department says the woman accused of a home invasion and a shooting involving a police officer is facing several charges.

On Tuesday, Hernando police responded to a home invasion call around 11 a.m. A witness on the scene told police he heard a single shot before the suspect, Tonya Berryman was taken into custody.

It is unclear if the suspect or officer fired the shot.

Berryman is charged with simple assault, trespassing, resisting arrest and harassment.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, who is taking lead on the case, is not commenting on the investigation.

