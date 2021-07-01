Advertise with WMC
Tenn. Amber Alert suspect charged with second-degree murder turns himself in

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man at the center of an Amber Alert earlier this week turned himself in to Memphis police Thursday afternoon.

Barry Medlock was escorted into 201 Poplar by Memphis attorney Bill Massey at around 3 p.m.

Police began searching for Medlock and his seven-month-old son Monday after the body of the child’s mother, Marika Clark, was dropped off at Regional One Hospital. The child was later found safe, but Medlock has been on the run for days.

He’s charged with second-degree murder in Clark’s death.

